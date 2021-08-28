(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden warned that conditions in Kabul during the final days of the U.S. evacuation remain “extremely dangerous” and said his military commanders informed him during a briefing Saturday morning that an another attack is “highly likely in the next 24-36 hours.”

“I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection, and ensured that they have all the authorities, resources and plans to protect our men and women on the ground,” Biden said.

Thirteen U.S. military personnel were killed and 18 other American service members were wounded in a suicide bombing Thursday outside the gates of the Kabul airport, where the U.S. has been running its evacuation operation. On Friday, the U.S. launched a retaliatory strike that killed two members of ISIS-K, the Islamic State offshoot that has claimed responsibility for the attack.

