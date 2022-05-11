(Bloomberg) -- Democrats must redouble their efforts to overcome voters’ anger over inflation and to retain control of Congress by drawing sharper contrasts with Republicans, President Joe Biden said Wednesday evening.

Biden, speaking at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser in Chicago, said he and his administration hadn’t done enough to tell voters about the Democrats’ accomplishments and that he planned to remedy that. He also warned of the “ultra-MAGA” agenda of the Republicans, referring to Donald Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan.

“It’s going to be hard, it’s going to be hard, because inflation is going to scare the living hell out of everybody,” the president said, referring to the November elections that will decide control of Congress. “We’re making progress, but it’s going to be a way to go.”

Biden asserted that the Republican Party is increasingly beholden to its hardcore pro-Trump base, and that it’s up to Democrats to let voters know the difference.

“We’ve got to take the fight to them, we’ve got to make our case and make it very strong, and we have a strong record to run on,” he said. “You’re going to hear me talking a lot more about not only what we’ve done, but what they’re trying to do.”

Biden said Democrats could gain three Senate seats in the fall midterm elections, and increase their narrow House majority, but conceded that will be difficult as inflation runs hot. Polls have indicated that Democrats are at risk of losing both.

Consumer price data released earlier in the day showed the yearly gauge slowing but core inflation quickening on a monthly basis.

Earlier in the day, Biden called inflation “unacceptably high,” but said the responsibility for fighting it lay with the US Federal Reserve.

Biden has been trying to get Congress to pass a revived though slimmer version of his Build Back Better economic proposal, presenting it as way to undercut inflation with taxes on corporations and the wealthy and cutting the cost of insulin, for instance. He said Wednesday that Democrats are one vote sort in the Senate, but predicted they would “get it done,” without saying when or how.

During his remarks, the president turned to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion, saying it could weaken or eliminate all privacy rights and predicted it could throw the legality of same-sex marriage into question. He said the issue could be a potent political motivator if voters realize the consequences of the November elections.

“We can’t take our eye off all that could happen if we do not prevail, and so I’m counting on you all,” Biden said.

