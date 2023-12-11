(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden cautioned that public opinion in support of Israel in its war against Hamas could shift, as he sought to balance his support for the country with pressure for it to limit civilian casualties in Gaza.

“We continue to provide military assistance until they get rid of Hamas,” Biden said Monday at a White House Hanukkah reception. “But we have to be careful. They have to be careful. The whole world’s public opinion can shift overnight - we can’t let that happen.”

Biden’s remarks come as the administration pushes Congress for a new Israel aid package, and as it fields calls from fellow Democrats to do more to help Palestinian civilians being injured or killed by Israel’s operations in Gaza.

Israel is conducting airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza aimed at eliminating Hamas following the group’s Oct. 7 attack that killed 1,200 people and saw about 240 taken hostage. Hamas has been designated a terrorist group by the US and European Union.

The retaliatory air-strikes and ground offensive have left more than 17,000 people dead, according to the enclave’s Hamas-run health ministry. And while half of those surveyed by Gallup in a poll late last month said they approved of Israel’s military action in Gaza, 45% of Americans - and 63% of Democrats - said they disapproved.

Top US officials, such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, have stepped up public warnings in recent weeks, and the White House on Monday expressed concern over a report that US-supplied white phosphorous was used by Israel in an operation in southern Lebanon.

“Anytime that we provide items like white phosphorus to another military, it is with the full expectation that it’ll be used in keeping with those legitimate purposes and, and in keeping with the law of armed conflict,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One.

Biden on Monday said his support for Israel was “unshakable,” and used the Hanukkah event to also condemn a rising tide of antisemitism.

“I also recognize your hurt from the silence, and the fear for your safety, because a surge of antisemitism in the United States of America and around the world is sickening,” Biden said. “We see it across our communities - in schools, in colleges, and social media. They surface painful scars from millennia of hate to genocide of the Jewish people.”

The White House recently condemned three top university presidents who failed to answer unequivocally whether students’ calls for genocide against Jews violates their schools’ codes of conduct. University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned over the weekend amid alumni and donor pressure.

The Biden administration in May announced what it said was the first-ever national strategy to combat antisemitism, which contained more than 100 actions federal agencies were taking to raise awareness and address the problem.

“It’s been clear that our administration stands with them, arm in arm,” Biden said.

Antisemitic incidents have only multiplied, though, since Hamas’s deadly massacre. The civilian death toll in Gaza has triggered widespread protests criticizing Israel’s conduct of the war, including Monday outside the White House and at the US Capitol complex. Those critiques have also turned into targeting of Jewish Americans and institutions. There were more than 2,000 reports of anti-Jewish bias, harassment and vandalism in the two months since the Hamas attack, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

A Jewish man died in Southern California last month during a confrontation between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian protesters. A suspect has been arrested on manslaughter chargers, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff joined Biden at the reception, which was attended by nearly 800 guests, according to the White House. Attendees included Jewish community members, Holocaust survivors and politicians.

The reception included a menorah lighting, which occurs nightly during the eight-day holiday that began last Thursday evening.

Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is the first Jewish person to be married to a president or vice president. He has been a leading voice against antisemitism in the Biden administration.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.