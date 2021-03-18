(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration is nearing a plan to send about 4 million doses of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine to neighboring Mexico and Canada -- the first time the U.S. would share doses with other countries.

The deal is not yet finalized, but is taking shape and would see the U.S. send Mexico 2.5 million doses and Canada 1.5 million doses, according to two officials, who asked not to be identified because the agreement hasn’t been announced.

The AstraZeneca shot is not yet authorized in the U.S., but the Biden administration has an accumulating stockpile as the company works to fulfill a U.S. order ahead of potential clearance from regulators.

The U.S. government is working with the company to explore the feasibility of sharing the doses, one of the officials said. Reuters reported the plan earlier.

Biden has pledged to have enough vaccine by the end of May to vaccinate all U.S. adults, a promise based on production of just the three shots already authorized -- from Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson. That means sharing AstraZeneca shots wouldn’t change the current U.S. timeline for its own vaccinations.

