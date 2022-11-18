(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden has little choice other than to extend the almost three-year freeze on US student loan payments, as his attempt to forgive some of the debts gets mired in legal challenges, according to experts on the issue surveyed by Bloomberg.

The White House is weighing an extension of the moratorium on repayments and interest charges, which has been in place since the pandemic began in early 2020 but is currently scheduled to expire at the end of next month, according to people familiar with the discussions.

The president in August announced a student-debt forgiveness plan, but multiple lawsuits have halted its implementation. Those legal obstacles, along with the December run-off Senate election in Georgia, have left Biden in a precarious position, said Laura Beamer at the Jain Family Institute, a nonpartisan social-sciences research organization.

‘Not a Chance’

Student-loan experts surveyed by Bloomberg News attach almost a two-thirds probability to another extension of the payment freeze, before any writedowns can happen.

A federal appeals court on Monday blocked the administration from carrying out the proposed cancellation of as much as $20,000 in debt for some borrowers. The decision followed a ruling last week from a federal judge in Texas finding the plan unlawful. The Department of Education has stopped accepting applications for loan forgiveness.

“There is not a chance this will happen before the end of the year because of the outstanding lawsuits. There is not time to legislate the issue in court,” said Mary Jo Terry, managing partner at Yrefy, a private student-loan company. “Servicers have to notify borrowers within a certain timeframe if repayment is starting.”

The legal complications have left millions of borrowers in limbo. The pandemic forbearance is estimated to have saved Americans $37.8 billion in repayments, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Bloomberg survey found that the second-most likely outcome is for loan payments to resume without any forgiveness or additional forbearance, while the chance of some forgiveness happening this year is put at less than 10%.

The debt writeoff plan is likely headed for the Supreme Court, and in that situation borrowers might not make their payments even if they’re instructed to, says Bobby Matson, chief executive of Payitoff, a debt management firm.

“With the forgiveness program still in the courts, why would a borrower make a monthly payment in January? What if forgiveness ends up going ahead, would that payment be refunded?” Matson says. “The most logical outcome here is that forbearance is extended until there’s a firm legal ruling on forgiveness one way or the other.”

