(Bloomberg) -- Only about 200 people will be inside the House chamber on Wednesday when President Joe Biden delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress, a vivid illustration of how much the Covid-19 pandemic has altered even the most firmly established Washington traditions.

Rather than a chamber packed with lawmakers and guests, attendance even by House members and senators is to be severely limited due to pandemic protocols and security precautions.

The exact number of attendees is not yet decided, but there will be little more than 200 people in the chamber for Biden’s speech, according to two House officials with knowledge of the plans. Lawmakers won’t be allowed to invite guests.

The House chamber has room to accommodate all 535 members of Congress plus hundreds of seats in its galleries for guests. Normally, about every seat would be filled for a presidential address to a joint session.

Wednesday’s event is the equivalent of a State of the Union address, though technically presidents don’t deliver that speech until their second year in office.

Eight of the nine Supreme Court justices usually attend the address, as well as the all but one of the president’s cabinet and dozens of journalists.

The first lady also attends with several guests, often people the president wants to highlight in his speech.

This year, there will be a single representative of the U.S. Supreme Court on hand, and as of Friday morning, there were no plans for any Biden cabinet members to attend. First lady Jill Biden’s office didn’t immediately reply to a question about whether she’ll be in the chamber on Wednesday.

Democratic and Republican leaders from both chambers have been allotted a small quota of invitations to hand out to their members. There are no votes scheduled in the House next week, so some of the members selected to attend will be traveling from their home districts to Washington for the event.

Some of the lawmakers who will attend will not be permitted in seats on the House floor, and instead will be assigned to areas in the gallery above for social distancing. Only about 20 members of the media will be permitted to physically attend.

Democratic Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas -- known for typically arriving in the chamber hours before a presidential address to get an aisle seat and a chance to greet the president first-hand -- said she was waiting for details on who can attend.

As has been the practice for the past two decades, the joint session has been officially designated a National Special Security Event, giving the Secret Service lead-agency status in coordinating, planning and exercising security.

Special credentialing procedures for attendees, as well as COVID testing or proof-of-vaccination requirements, are to be part of the run-up to the event.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.