(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will meet relatives of American citizens taken hostage by Hamas during the militant group’s Oct. 7 attack on Israel, as families pressure the administration to do more to free them.

The meeting will take place Wednesday at the White House, according to a US official. It will be the president’s first in-person encounter with the families since the Israel-Hamas war began. Biden had previously spoken to some of the hostages’ relatives via video conference.

Hamas, which the US and European Union consider a terrorist group, killed 1,200 people and took roughly 240 captive during its assault on Israel. More than 17,000 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory bombing and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip, according to the territory’s Hamas-controlled health authority.

Biden Warns Israel That Public Opinion Can Shift in Hamas War

Four American citizens have been freed so far, some as part of a temporary cease-fire last month that saw Hamas release dozens of hostages in exchange for Israel letting go of Palestinian prisoners.

That agreement collapsed, however, with Israel and the US accusing Hamas of reneging on a promise to release women and children. Hamas blamed Israel for the breakdown. There are still seven American citizens unaccounted for since the outbreak of the war, according to the White House.

Families of the remaining hostages have pleaded with the White House to pursue creative solutions to help release their relatives. US officials have said they are in talks to try and restart the humanitarian pause in fighting, but are not close to a new agreement.

Biden, during a Hanukkah reception at the White House on Monday night, addressed US efforts to secure the release of more hostages, saying the administration would not “stop till we get every one of them home.”

“We’re working relentlessly for the safe return of the hostages,” Biden said. “I personally spent countless hours — and I mean it probably up to 20 hours — with the Qataris, with the Israelis, with the Egyptians to secure the freedom of hostages.”

