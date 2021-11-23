(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden will nominate Shalanda Young as the chief of the Office of Management and Budget, a position she has held in an acting capacity for much of this year, a person familiar with the matter said late Tuesday night.

Young assumed the role of acting director, after Biden’s first nominee, Neera Tanden dropped out of Senate consideration back in March.

The president had originally nominated Young as deputy director and the Senate confirmed her to that post. Top House Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed Biden to promote Young, who had been on the staff of the House Appropriations Committee.

The decision to nominate her as permanent director was reported earlier by the Washington Post.

OMB, according to the White House website, “oversees the implementation of the president’s vision across the Executive Branch.” Even so, the job of permanent director was one of many top posts across the administration that remain unfilled.

Tanden’s nomination last November touched off an angry backlash on the right and the left over sarcastic Twitter posts that were critical of her political opponents, including supporters of Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and as well as prominent Republicans, who would have voted on her selection.

Tanden, who had been president of the liberal Center for American Progress, then joined the White House staff as a senior adviser and in October was named staff secretary.

