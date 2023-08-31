You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Aug 31, 2023
Biden Will Visit Florida Saturday to Survey Idalia’s Aftermath
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he will visit Florida on Saturday to survey damage from Hurricane Idalia, after the Category 3 storm flooded towns across the state.
Biden told reporters at the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington that he planned to make the trip on Saturday morning. The White House previously said Biden was planning to visit his vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware, over the Labor Day weekend.
Biden was criticized by Republican presidential candidates — including former President Donald Trump — over his response to deadly wildfires in Maui earlier this month. Biden, who was also vacationing in Rehoboth in the immediate aftermath of the blaze, went days between speaking publicly about the disaster.
In Florida, Biden is likely to encounter one of the leading GOP presidential candidates, the state’s governor, Ron DeSantis. Biden said he had spoken with the governor for a third time on Thursday to assure him the federal government would continue to provide necessary resources to recover from the storm.
“Seems like we should be on direct dial, the two of us,” Biden said.
Biden also traveled to the state to tour damage with DeSantis after Hurricane Ian battered Florida last September.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
6:20
Canada likely sitting on the largest housing bubble of all time: Strategist
-
4:20
Millennials’ debt has 'ballooned': RBC economist
-
6:14
Decades of policy failures spurred Canada's housing crisis: Former deputy PM
-
8:29
Software stocks to benefit from AI: Expert
-
6:10
Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness