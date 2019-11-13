(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Ohio Representative Tim Ryan, who dropped out of the presidential race last month, has endorsed Joe Biden for president.

“I know that Joe will be a voice for the many who are being left behind,” Ryan said in a statement released by the Biden campaign. “Joe knows that working communities built America, and I know that Joe will go to bat for them.”

Ryan ended his own presidential campaign after polling less than 1% and failing to meet criteria for the September and October debates. Ryan sought to position himself as a moderate alternative to President Donald Trump and promised to champion working-class Americans.

Ryan’s district, which includes Youngstown, voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Ryan said Wednesday on MSNBC that the 2020 election is about “stability and healing” and predicted Biden could win against Trump. “That stability, while not as fancy, flashy, is going to what people will come around to,” Ryan said.

The major Democratic candidates -- including Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg -- are scheduled to appear Nov. 17 at the Nevada Democratic Party’s First in the West dinner, a major event that previously has drawn thousands to hear from presidential hopefuls.

Ten candidates have qualified for the fifth Democratic debate, on Nov. 20 in Atlanta: Biden, Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Tulsi Gabbard, Cory Booker and Tom Steyer.

