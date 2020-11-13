Nov 13, 2020
Biden Wins Georgia, Trump Wins North Carolina, Networks Project
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden won Georgia and President Donald Trump won North Carolina, the final two states outstanding from the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to TV networks.
- The calls give Biden 306 electoral votes compared to 232 for Trump
- NBC News was first to make the calls, followed by ABC, CNN and CBS
- Fox hasn’t updated its website to show a winner in either state
- NOTE: Georgia plans to do a hand recount of its ballots
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.