(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden won Georgia and President Donald Trump won North Carolina, the final two states outstanding from the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to TV networks.

  • The calls give Biden 306 electoral votes compared to 232 for Trump
  • NBC News was first to make the calls, followed by ABC, CNN and CBS
  • Fox hasn’t updated its website to show a winner in either state
  • NOTE: Georgia plans to do a hand recount of its ballots

