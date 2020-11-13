(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden won Georgia and President Donald Trump won North Carolina, the final two states outstanding from the Nov. 3 presidential election, according to TV networks.

The calls give Biden 306 electoral votes compared to 232 for Trump

NBC News was first to make the calls, followed by ABC, CNN and CBS

Fox hasn’t updated its website to show a winner in either state

NOTE: Georgia plans to do a hand recount of its ballots

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.