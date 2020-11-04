13h ago
Biden Wins Maine, Getting Three of Four Electoral Votes
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Maine, the Associated Press projected, winning three of the state’s four Electoral College votes.
Maine and Nebraska are the only states that aren’t winner-take-all. Instead, they divide their electoral votes by popular vote and congressional district. Maine’s statewide winner gets two votes, while the winner of each of two congressional districts gets one vote.
