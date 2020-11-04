Democrat Joe Biden beat President Donald Trump in Michigan, CNN and NBC projected, flipping a battleground state that went for the incumbent in the last presidential election.

Voters backed Biden following Trump’s attacks on Michigan’s popular Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her response to the pandemic. Trump’s 2016 victory in the state -- by just 10,704 votes, or 0.2 points -- was the first for a Republican candidate since 1988.

Michigan accounts for 16 of the 270 Electoral College votes required to win the White House.