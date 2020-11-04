15h ago
Biden wins Minnesota as voters reject Trump's law and order call
Bloomberg News,
Democratic challenger Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump in Minnesota, the Associated Press projected, as voters rejected the incumbent’s law-and-order pitch that was a counter to Black Lives Matter protests.
Trump’s campaign had targeted the traditionally Democratic state, where George Floyd was killed by police in May. Minnesota accounts for 10 Electoral College votes. Nationwide, 270 votes are needed to win the White House.