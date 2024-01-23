(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden won the New Hampshire Democratic primary by write-in, NBC and ABC say, despite not having his name printed on the ballot.

Biden’s New Hampshire victory is largely symbolic. Under rules that he pushed through the Democratic party last year, South Carolina’s Feb. 3 primary is the first contest that can award delegates to the party convention.

Biden bested Minnesota Representative Dean Phillips, who launched a long-shot primary challenge as Biden seeks a second term. Phillips has argued that any New Hampshire finish below 80% for Biden should serve as a warning sign to Democrats.

