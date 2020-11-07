(Bloomberg) -- Democrat Joe Biden was elected president of the U.S., CNN and NBC projected, as voters punished Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 230,000 Americans.

Biden promised to take a scientific approach to fight the virus and said he’d unite the country. Trump is the first president to lose a bid for re-election since fellow Republican George H.W. Bush in 1992.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.