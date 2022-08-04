(Bloomberg) -- Sports stars and politicians are decrying basketball star Brittney Griner’s nine-year drug sentence by a Russian court.

The Phoenix Mercury player has been detained in Russia since mid-February, when authorities said they found cartridges containing hashish oil in her bag. She was convicted of drug possession and smuggling, and sentenced to nine years in prison on Thursday. The verdict comes after the US offered to swap imprisoned Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner and former US Marine Paul Whelan.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called verdict “unjustified and unfortunate, but not unexpected” in a joint statement. “Brittney Griner remains wrongly detained. The WNBA and NBA’s commitment to her safe return has not wavered and it is our hope that we are near the end of this process of finally bringing BG home to the United States.”

US President Joe Biden called the ruling “unacceptable.” Senator Ben Cardin and Representative Kweisi Mfume, both of Maryland, joined lawmakers calling for Griner to be freed.

Others who reacted to the news included the WNBA Players Association, which released a thread praising Griner as both a person and athlete. “Given her record of service on and off the court, BG without question deserves compassion and mercy,” the union said. “She deserves to come home.”

Fellow WNBA players also spoke out about the sentencing.

Arike Ogunbowale, a guard with the Dallas Wings, had previously reflected on playing overseas in Russia, which many WNBA players do to supplement their salaries.

“Can’t just play with people’s lives like that,” Ogunbowale tweeted on Thursday. “Sickening.”

