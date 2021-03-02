(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden faces a few final hurdles in uniting Democrats behind his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, caught between a push by moderates including Senator Joe Manchin to rein in parts of it and progressives already upset by the jettisoning of a $15 minimum wage.

Biden is joining a potentially pivotal virtual meeting with Senate Democrats today, with Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hoping to bring the mammoth plan to the floor of his chamber for debate as soon as tomorrow and pass it this week. The stakes are enormous for Biden and his party, and failure would be unthinkable.

But first they have to secure the support of all 50 senators who caucus with Democrats.

Manchin of West Virginia and Senator Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire said they want to pare down some of the bill’s spending items, including the weekly pandemic unemployment bonus set to expire March 14 and the income cap for stimulus checks.

Manchin and Shaheen told reporters they want to keep the current, $300-a-week, supplemental unemployment benefit, rather than boosting it to $400 as backed by Biden and passed by the House. Other senators have also discussed having a more targeted overall approach in the bill.

Employer Needs

“It doesn’t incentivize people,” Manchin said of the higher jobless benefit. “We want people to get back to work. We’re going to have a hard time getting people ready to go back in and keep the economy going. It would be awful if we open the doors and we have no one working.”

Shaheen, in a separate talk with reporters, made a similar point.

“We also in New Hampshire have a lot of businesses who can’t find employees, who are concerned that people can make more money now on unemployment,” she said.

Shaheen also told reporters she also wants to cap the income level for families getting stimulus checks below $200,000. She said she wants to plow some of those savings into spending on broadband and other programs.

Biden’s Outreach

Manchin, who stopped short of calling the issue a deal-breaker, said he hopes to reach an agreement Tuesday or Wednesday morning at the latest.

Biden has been stepping up his outreach this week. On Monday, he met at the White House with nine senators in the Democratic caucus, including Manchin, Jon Tester of Montana, Mark Warner of Virginia and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire.

Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders is resisting the push to slim down the benefits, and hopes the party can unite.

“The president believes and I believe that the supplement should be $400,” he said. “We think it’s coming to the floor on Wednesday. So who can predict what happens in the Senate but we hope to get it done. People are hurting.”

Finishing Up

Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin told reporters he is also against lowering the $400 amount. “I don’t know if it will prevail, but I’m for $400.”

Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said Democrats are just working out the details at this point.

“I think we all feel a confidence, we’re going to get it done and we’re going to get it done, you know, this week or this weekend,” he said.

A long-shot bid by Sanders and House progressives seeking to overrule the Senate parliamentarian’s finding against including the $15 minimum wage in the package appears doomed, without support from the Biden administration or a Senate majority.

Even without a minimum-wage hike, the underlying bill spans many Democratic priorities, including large-scale aid to state and local governments, $1,400 stimulus checks for most Americans, unemployment benefits, health-care subsidies and rental assistance.

While some progressives are still pushing for a restoration of the minimum-wage increase, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer predicted the House would pass the bill that makes it through the Senate.

“This bill helps so many people in such a direct way at a critical time,” he said. “I cannot believe that the people who voted to send it to the Senate will not also vote to pass it and send it to the president for his signature.”

