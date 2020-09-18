(Bloomberg) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sharpened his appeal for blue-collar voters in northern Minnesota on Friday, working to hold onto a state Democrats that President Donald Trump has aggressively targeted.

“My entire campaign is built upon a simple concept: It’s time to reward hard work in America, not wealth,” Biden said after touring a carpenters union training facility in Hermantown, a suburb of Duluth. “We don’t have to penalize wealth. But it’s the opposite now, we reward wealth, not work.”

Repeating a phrase he debuted at a CNN town hall on Thursday night, Biden said he views the race against Trump as one between “Scranton and Park Avenue,” assailing Trump for catering to wealthy Americans at the expense of the middle class.

During the tour, the former vice president emphasized his experience overseeing the Recovery Act during the Obama administration and reiterated a promise that he would pursue a policy favoring American products over goods produced overseas.

“Oh, I’ll be damned,” he said, as he watched how apprentices learn how to weld virtually.

After his speech, Biden made a brief stop in Duluth to greet voters who cast their ballot on the first day of early voting in the state. For one of the first times since the pandemic erupted, Biden was able to display the retail politicking that he has craved and often thrives at. The former vice president took a photo with a supporter, greeted young children and chatted at an outdoor coffee shop with the city’s mayor, two college students, who were first time voters, and the store’s owners.

Biden’s visit came just hours before Trump was set to hold a rally across the state in Bemidji.

Trump’s campaign has identified Minnesota as a pick-up opportunity. The president only lost the state by less than 2 percentage points in 2016 and continues to have strong support among non-college educated White voters. A Marist/NPR/PBS poll released Friday shows that Trump leads Biden 61% to 34% among non-college educated White voters. Among White men without a college degree, that lead expands to 68% to 25%.

Yet recent polls have shown Biden holds a comfortable lead in Minnesota. One from the New York Times and Siena College last week found Biden leads Trump by 9 percentage points in the state.

After protests and violence broke out following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a White Minneapolis police officer, Trump tried to tie the unrest to his larger argument about how electing Biden would unleash violence in suburbs as he stokes fears among White voters. But that argument has not stuck.

Ahead of Biden’s visit, surrogates for the president’s campaign slammed Biden’s environmental and economic agenda, arguing it does not align with Minnesota’s values.

“The enthusiasm for this president is incredible because he supports most middle class, blue-collar jobs,” Representative Pete Stauber, a Republican from Minnesota, said on a call with reporters.

