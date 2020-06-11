(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden said his top worry about the presidential election is that President Donald Trump is going to “steal the election” by making it difficult for Americans to vote.

“This president’s going to try to steal this election,” the Democrat said Wednesday on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.”

Trump’s efforts to discourage states from adopting vote-by-mail and other policies that make it easier for Americans to vote are “my greatest concern, my single greatest concern” about the election, Biden said.

“This is a guy who said all mail-in ballots are fraudulent, voting by mail, while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in the primary,” he said of Trump.

Biden’s comments came a day after voters in Georgia waited for hours to vote in the state’s presidential primary after the state closed some polling places and others struggled with untrained workers.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany called Biden’s comments “ridiculous.”

“I think that’s a ridiculous proposition. This president is looking forward to November,” McEnany said on Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom.” “This president is hard at work for the American people. Leave it to Democrats to go out and grandstand and level these conspiracy theories.”

Biden was also asked if he’s concerned that Trump will refuse to leave the White House if he loses the election. The former vice president said he’s confident that the military would get Trump out of the building. “I am absolutely convinced they will escort him from the White House with great dispatch,” he said.

