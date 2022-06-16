(Bloomberg) -- US officials are working to arrange a possible call this summer between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to two people in Washington familiar with the plans, with tensions high between the world’s two biggest economies.

The people didn’t have more details on what the US would want to be the focus of the call, but top Biden administration officials have emphasized the importance of putting “guard rails” on the relationship with Beijing.

Ukraine, Taiwan and human rights are among the sore points in the US-China relationship, and the two nations have been jockeying for greater influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

One person familiar with planning for a potential summer call said any in-person meeting of the two leaders would wait until after China’s Communist Party congress late in the year.

A spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council said Thursday that the Biden administration continues to maintain open lines of communication to manage competition with China but had no future calls or meetings to announce at this time.

A call would follow a lengthy meeting between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi in Luxembourg this week. The US said that meeting “included candid, substantive, and productive discussion of a number of regional and global security issues, as well as key issues in US-China relations.”

With China focused on stamping out flare-ups of Covid-19 that have prompted sporadic lock-downs crimping economic growth, American officials increasingly see China losing diplomatic ground in Asia. Recent weeks have seen a flurry of US outreach to Asia, including by Biden, who traveled to South Korea and Japan last month, as well as Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top State Department officials.

Biden and Xi last spoke in a nearly two-hour-long video call on March 18, their first following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The US president warned his counterpart at the time of “consequences” should Beijing provide support for President Vladimir Putin’s war, according to the White House readout of the chat.

The longer summaries of the March call released by the China side portrayed a more wide-ranging discussion, including “the situation in Ukraine.” Xi told Biden that the invasion “is not something we want to see,” according to the Chinese summaries, and that “the events again show that countries should not come to the point of meeting on the battlefield.”

China, meanwhile, has accused Washington of seeking to encircle it with a NATO-like system of alliances. Beijing recently pressed Pacific Island nations to sign security and economic deals that sparked alarm in Australia and the US.

