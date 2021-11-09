(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are scheduled to hold a virtual summit next week, according to people familiar with the matter.

The long-distance summit comes as ties between the world’s two largest economies have quietly improved in recent months, even as the nations spar over Taiwan and alarm grows in Washington over Beijing’s growing nuclear arsenal.

The exact date of the summit is still being negotiated, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The summit won’t address the issue of whether the U.S. consulate in Chengdu and Chinese consulate in Houston will reopen, one of the people added.

White House and State Department spokespeople didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Xi has not left China in 21 months, as China continues to push ahead with a zero-Covid policy and as Xi prepares for an important Communist Party meeting scheduled for next year. Xi didn’t attend the recent meeting of Group of 20 leaders in Rome or climate talks in Glasgow.

