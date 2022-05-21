(Bloomberg) --

President Joe Biden and his South Korean counterpart pledged to keep pressure on Russia through sanctions and export controls, and emphasized the destabilizing impact of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on energy markets.

The U.S. and South Korea plan to work together to secure energy supply chains, including those of fossil fuels and enriched uranium, according to a joint statement released after Biden met President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul.

Russia’s war was termed “foremost” among threats to the rules-based international order.

“Both leaders affirm that they will ensure the effective implementation of their country’s respective measures to deter further Russian aggression and maintain our commitment to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” according to the statement.

