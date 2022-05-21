(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol agreed Saturday to start talks on expanding joint military exercises aimed at countering the threat posed by North Korea.

Biden and Yoon agreed “to initiate discussions to expand the scope and scale of combined military exercises and training on and around the Korean Peninsula,” according to a joint statement issued by the two leaders following their meeting in Seoul.

North Korea for years has called the joint drills a prelude to an invasion and nuclear war, and threatened retaliation. Leader Kim Jong Un has long sought to use the prospect of talks to scale back the joint US-South Korea drills, something which former President Donald Trump controversially agreed to during his summits with Kim.

U.S. intelligence has shown that Kim may be preparing to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile or conduct a nuclear test to coincide with Biden’s trip, and the North Koreans haven’t indicated any willingness to engage with the administration since Biden was sworn in, Sullivan told reporters Thursday.

Biden and Yoon agreed to “deploy strategic U.S. military assets in a timely and coordinated manner” and to “identify new or additional steps to reinforce deterrence,” according to the statement.

Biden also affirmed the US’s commitment to helping defend South Korea “using the full range of U.S. defense capabilities, including nuclear, conventional, and missile defense capabilities,” the leaders said.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Japan Sunday before leaving for the U.S. on Tuesday.

