(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, listed no more than $46,200 in income outside of his government paycheck in 2022 with liabilities of at least $295,000, according to the couple’s latest financial disclosure filed with the Office of Government Ethics.

Vice President Kamala Harris alone made at least $81,300 in outside income from book royalties.

Biden and Harris released their disclosures Monday, detailing the income and assets of the two leaders and their spouses.

Biden’s biggest source of income was a US bank account that produced between $5,000 and $15,000 in interest. He had at least $951,000 in cash held in various bank accounts, by far his biggest asset. He also reported between $2,501 and $5,000 in royalties for “Promise Me, Dad,” his 2017 memoir about his son Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer.

He also reported $2,933 in disbursements from CelticCapri Corp., through which he ran his speaking and writing engagements before taking office. The corporation is dormant, the disclosure shows.

Jill Biden disclosed receiving a salary from Northern Virginia Community College, where she’s a professor, but was not required to provide the amount.

Harris reported roughly $41,000 in royalties for “The Truths We Hold,” a 2019 book, and another $40,200 for “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” a children’s book she authored.

The forms require ranges of values, leaving precise totals unclear. Biden’s liabilities include a mortgage on his home, of between $250,000 and $500,000, and three loans totaling between $45,000 and $150,000, including a 10-year home equity loan taken out against his personal residence in 2022 at an interest rate of prime plus 1.99%.

Harris has between $600,000 and $1.3 million in cash in US bank accounts, along with another $50,000 to $100,000 in an account held jointly with her husband, Doug Emhoff.

She also holds between $675,000 and $1.6 million in retirement funds.

