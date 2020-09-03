(Bloomberg) -- Joe Biden and his wife Jill met on Thursday with the family of a man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin aiming to test the strength of his message to unite the country as president.

Four members of Jacob Blake’s family and two members of the family’s legal team met the Bidens in person at the Milwaukee airport.

Blake’s mother, Julia Jackson, and Ben Crump, his attorney, joined the conversation by phone.

The Democratic nominee is visiting Kenosha on Thursday, seeking to contrast his approach with President Donald Trump, who visited the city two days ago over the objections of Democratic leaders in the state. Trump did not meet with Blake’s family and focused his visit on condemning the violence and looting that broke out amid the protests.

The president of the Kenosha chapter of the NAACP, Anthony Davis, asked Biden not to come, fearing it would create a circus atmosphere when the city was so roiled.

The city has been wracked by violent protests since Blake was shot seven times in the back by a White police officer as Blake was trying to break up a fight between two women. He was shot in front of his children.

“We’ve got to heal,” Biden told reporters during a news conference in Delaware on Wednesday. “We’ve got to put things together, bring people together. And so, my purpose in going will be to do just that -- to be a positive influence on what’s going on, talk about what need be done and try to see if there’s a beginning of a mechanism to bring the folks together. We have to heal.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.