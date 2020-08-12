(Bloomberg) -- The Big 12 Conference is planning to play football this season.

That’s a departure from the Big Ten and Pac-12, which announced Tuesday that they’re postponing football and other sports until next year.

“Ultimately, our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete in the sports they love this season and it is up to all of us to deliver a safe, medically sound, and structured academic and athletic environment for accomplishing that outcome,” Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Wednesday in a statement.

With the Big 12 proceeding, some pressure is now off the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference to reconsider their decisions to play.

The Big 12 includes the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas, the most lucrative program in college football

