(Bloomberg) -- The Big 12 Conference is moving ahead with its plans to play the 2020 football season, according to multiple reports including from ESPN and Yahoo Sports.

The decision comes on the heels of the postponements by the Big Ten and Pac-12, which put the fate of the season in jeopardy. With the Big 12 on board, pressure to cancel will ease on the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference, both of which have been planning to moving forward as well.

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement late Tuesday. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes.”

The Big 12 includes schools mostly in the south-central U.S., including the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.