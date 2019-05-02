(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. and the Financial Times this week joined Bain & Co. in pulling their sponsorship of a New York gala dinner honoring Jair Bolsonaro, the polarizing president of Brazil.

Many other sponsors, including big banks, are staying on with an annual event that has been held by the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce since 1970. UBS Group AG said Thursday by e-mail that the bank has attended the dinner for over 12 years with “the sole aim of promoting commerce” between the two countries.

While the event’s past honorees have included former Brazilian and U.S. presidents, this year’s choice may have tested the limits of some corporate sponsors. Bolsonaro, who swept the election last year on a right-wing platform, has drawn criticism over his views on climate and derogatory comments about minorities.

“Attending the dinner has never involved selecting or endorsing the honoree in any way,” UBS said in the e-mail.

Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and BNP Paribas SA, which are among the dinner’s list of sponsors, declined to comment. HSBC, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, also on the list, didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

Delta said it’s no longer sponsoring the event, which takes place May 14, and declined to make further comment on the decision. Bain said that it decided to withdraw its sponsorship, despite being “long-time supporters” of the organization. The Financial Times confirmed reports of its withdrawal.

The American Museum of Natural History -- the planned venue -- said in mid-April it wouldn’t host it. In a tweet, the museum said it wasn’t the “optimal location” and its decision came “out of mutual respect” with the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce.

The Marriott Marquis in New York City will be hosting the gala dinner instead, according to CNBC. The hotel didn’t return a request seeking comment.

The organization’s Person of the Year Awards Gala Dinner has been held annually since 1970, according to its website, with past honorees including Fernando Henrique Cardoso and Bill Clinton. Bolsonaro was chosen for 2019 as “a recognition of his strongly stated intention of fostering closer commercial and diplomatic ties between Brazil and the United States,” the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce said on the site. The organization didn’t return requests for comment.

To contact the reporter on this story: Vinícius Andrade in São Paulo at vandrade3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Brad Olesen at bolesen3@bloomberg.net, Cecile Daurat, Vinícius Andrade

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.