Big Banks Want To Make It Easier to Share Consumer Financial Data With Startups

(Bloomberg) -- A group backed by Wall Street’s biggest banks are pushing contract terms that would allow financial-technology startups quicker access to consumer financial data.

The Clearing House, owned by 25 of the country’s largest lenders, said Tuesday that it had developed a model data-access agreement to shorten a process that can take a year or longer to complete. The template was drafted using examples of existing agreements.

Lenders have been working on ways to share data to end a practice known as “screen scraping,” which often requires consumers to give their user names and passwords to share financial details with outside apps. Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Capital One Financial Corp. oppose scraping, arguing it gives consumers little control over how much data is collected and how it’s used.

Fintech firms have entered into the deals as they seek easier access to bank records to authenticate accounts or confirm other information about would-be customers.

One area that’s been especially thorny: which party is liable in the event of a breach. The new model agreement says recipients of the data must work with the banks on cyber risks and reimburse lenders for any expenses incurred as the result of a breach.

Once the data leaves the bank and is held by the startup, “it’s really their responsibility to protect it,” said Dave Fortney, executive vice president of product development and management at the Clearing House. “They’re the only ones that have control over that information at that point.”

