(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch billionaire founder of reality-TV hit Big Brother confronted Facebook Inc. in court on Wednesday, accusing the social media giant of failing to stop fraudsters flooding its networks with fake Bitcoin ads that featured his image.

The “fake and fraudulent” adverts placed on Facebook and Instagram implied that John de Mol backed the Bitcoin investment scams, his lawyer Jacqueline Schaap told the court in Amsterdam. People who responded to the ads lost their investments, hurting his reputation because the victims believed he was involved in the ads, she said.

Facebook hasn’t sufficiently responded to his call to have the ads removed or told him who is behind them, and people are still being duped, Schaap added.

De Mol’s demand adds to a chorus of complaints over fake news and ads on Facebook’s platforms since revelations that Russian trolls had used them to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election. In the U.K., journalist and TV anchor Martin Lewis settled a case with Facebook after ads falsely claiming he backed several investment schemes. Facebook pledged to introduce a scam ads reporting button.

Responding to De Mol’s lawyer, Facebook’s attorney Jens van den Brink said the fake ads were often contained in web pages that were only linked to from Facebook’s sites and that those web pages could change all the time.

“All ads were removed and the advertisers were banned, but the scammers evolve their practices,” said the lawyer, who also works for other media organizations, including Bloomberg News. “Facebook shares the frustration of De Mol on the fake ads.”

A wave of fake Bitcoin ads have hit local celebrities in the Netherlands. Alexander Klopping, founder of Blendle, which attracted financing from The New York Times and Financial Times owner Nikkei, saw himself forced to change his twitter handle to “Bitcoin ads zijn nep” or “Bitcoin ads are fake.”

De Mol, co-founder of Dutch media company Endemol, has since October 2018 come across ads claiming he developed Bitcoin software which would offer investors the chance to make big profits. Some of these ads contained a form through which money could be transferred to a special fund.

