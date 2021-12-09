(Bloomberg) -- Some of the world’s largest buyout firms, from Advent International to Carlyle Group Inc., are considering bidding for DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s mobility and materials unit, people familiar with the matter said.

Apollo Global Management Inc. and CVC Capital Partners are also studying the business, according to the people. The unit could be valued at as much as $12 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Some of the private equity firms could opt to team up or partner with institutional investors, the people said. Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to gauge interest in the business, which makes polymers and resins for vehicles, the people said.

The portfolio includes brands such as Zytel, which is used to replace metal parts subject to ultra-high temperatures, and Delrin, designed for industrial applications ranging from cars to electrical insulation.

DuPont said in November that it plans to divest a “substantial portion” of its mobility and materials division, including its engineering polymers and performance polymers product lines, as well as its stake in the Teijin Films joint venture. The businesses are on track to generate about $1 billion of operating profit this year on $4.2 billion in revenue, according to a company statement.

No final decisions have been made, and there’s no certainty the suitors will proceed with offers, the people said. Representatives for DuPont, Advent, Apollo, CVC and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. A spokesperson for Carlyle didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

DuPont Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen, a serial dealmaker, has transformed the company into a business focused on electronics, automotive and water and industrial technologies. Earlier this year, DuPont agreed to buy Laird Performance Materials, which specializes in advanced electronic materials for autonomous vehicles, for $2.3 billion. DuPont said last month it will acquire engineering materials maker Rogers Corp. for $5.2 billion.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.