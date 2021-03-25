(Bloomberg) -- A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG, two of the world’s largest container carriers, said they’re considering sending ships around Africa to avoid a bottleneck in the Suez Canal.

Copenhagen-based Maersk in a statement said the company is considering all alternatives including diverting around the Cape of Good Hope. No decision has been made and it will depend on how long the delays last. Maersk said earlier that seven of its vessels are affected by the blocked waterway.

In a separate statement, Germany’s Hapag-Lloyd said it’s monitoring the situation “and closely follows the implications on its services. We are presently looking into possible vessel diversions around Cape of Good Hope.” It said it has five ships involved.

The canal, one of the world’s busiest trade lanes, was blocked for a third day by a massive container ship wedged across the width of the passageway. There were rising concerns that the salvage team could need days -- or even weeks -- to free the vessel so traffic can resume.

