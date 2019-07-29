(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here. 

  • Europe finds out this week just how bad the economy has gotten; Monday, U.K. Prime Minister enters Day One of his Brexit cabinet meetings, which will be held every day to ensure the country departs the union Oct. 31
  • Big week. The world is on edge as the Federal Reserve prepares to respond this week to anticipation for an interest-rate cut; U.S. jobs day is Friday
  • Better days. Asia’s export slump could be bottoming out, Goldman Sachs analysts reckon
  • Weaker signs. Our early China indicators show the world’s No. 2 economy continued to weaken this month
  • More dark clouds. India also is seeing sluggishness in its economy, with a June services slump and plunge in exports setting in

