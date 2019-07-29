(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Europe finds out this week just how bad the economy has gotten; Monday, U.K. Prime Minister enters Day One of his Brexit cabinet meetings, which will be held every day to ensure the country departs the union Oct. 31

Big week. The world is on edge as the Federal Reserve prepares to respond this week to anticipation for an interest-rate cut; U.S. jobs day is Friday

Better days. Asia’s export slump could be bottoming out, Goldman Sachs analysts reckon

Weaker signs. Our early China indicators show the world’s No. 2 economy continued to weaken this month

More dark clouds. India also is seeing sluggishness in its economy, with a June services slump and plunge in exports setting in

