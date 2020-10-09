Oct 9, 2020
Big Deficits, U.S. Stimulus, Canadian Insolvencies: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
- Financial markets are warming to the idea that the U.S. economy could get a Biden bounce -- but it hinges on a new government being able and willing to run big budget deficits
- The White House shifted tack on Thursday, signaling that the administration is again leaning toward a large-scale stimulus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on the idea of individual measures for parts of the economy hit by the Covid-19 crisis
- Federal Reserve officials kept up pressure for Washington to renew fiscal support for the virus-ravaged economy
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said negative interest rates remain an option, even if policy makers aren’t currently considering such a move
- The number of insolvency filings in Canada plunged to the lowest level since 1996 as massive cash injections from the federal government kept households afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Argentina’s central bank is taking steps to tighten its monetary policy and encourage banks to buy local peso assets
- The World Food Program was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger, particularly in conflict zones
- Developing countries show signs of emerging from the pandemic more quickly than advanced economies
