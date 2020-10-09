(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • Financial markets are warming to the idea that the U.S. economy could get a Biden bounce -- but it hinges on a new government being able and willing to run big budget deficits
  • The White House shifted tack on Thursday, signaling that the administration is again leaning toward a large-scale stimulus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pushed back on the idea of individual measures for parts of the economy hit by the Covid-19 crisis
    • Federal Reserve officials kept up pressure for Washington to renew fiscal support for the virus-ravaged economy
  • Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said negative interest rates remain an option, even if policy makers aren’t currently considering such a move
  • The number of insolvency filings in Canada plunged to the lowest level since 1996 as massive cash injections from the federal government kept households afloat during the Covid-19 pandemic
  • Argentina’s central bank is taking steps to tighten its monetary policy and encourage banks to buy local peso assets
  • The World Food Program was awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger, particularly in conflict zones
  • Developing countries show signs of emerging from the pandemic more quickly than advanced economies

