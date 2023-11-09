(Bloomberg) -- Member states including France, Germany, Italy and Belgium are cautious about speeding up efforts to use profits from sanctioned Russian central bank assets to support Ukraine even as the European Union’s executive arm is pushing to finalize a proposal by the end of the year.

Key EU countries told the European Commission during a closed-door meeting on Wednesday that they would favor a more gradual approach, according to people familiar with the matter.

The governments first want to pursue a non-legislative document to continue narrowing down different options to ensure that the formula to use the profits generated by the frozen Russian assets is legally sound and won’t endanger financial stability, the people added.

The EU has been debating over the past months how swiftly to pursue plans to apply a windfall tax on the profits generated by frozen Russian assets and tap the proceeds for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

Estimates suggest that more than €200 billion ($214 billion) of the sanctioned sovereign assets are in the EU, with the majority at the Belgium-based Euroclear clearinghouse. Smaller amounts are located in other Group of Seven jurisdictions and elsewhere.

Sanctioned Russian assets frozen at Euroclear have generated nearly €3 billion in profits from the time they were frozen through the third quarter of this year, according to data published last month. That figure is expected to continue to rise.

Last month, Belgium said it will invest €1.7 billion next year to assist Ukraine by drawing on its own domestic tax revenue from the frozen Russian assets.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised an EU-level proposal by the summer break, despite skepticism from many capitals and the European Central Bank. Member states also demanded an endorsement by the G-7 before moving ahead with the efforts.

At their summit last month, EU leaders asked the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, and the commission “to accelerate work with a view to submitting proposals,” without specifying any timeframe.

During the closed-door meeting, the commission pushed for a legal proposal in the coming weeks. France, supported by a large majority of countries who took the floor, proposed first putting on the table a non-legislative paper in the coming weeks, as officials continue fine-tuning the legal formula, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. The French government is concerned that the plan still needs work to make it legally sound, and aims to see progress by the end of the year, the people added.

The European Commission did not reply a request for comment.

Borrell is also wary about the idea of accelerating the work to present a legislative proposal by the end of the year, the people added. A spokesperson for Borrell declined to comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.