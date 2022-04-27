(Bloomberg) -- The chief executives of four big meatpacking companies defended themselves before a Congressional committee Wednesday against charges of profiteering as beef prices surge.

Long-simmering grievances over the meat companies’ dominant market position have boiled over into the broader political debate as rising inflation has become the American public’s top concern and prices at the meat counter a flashpoint. Beef prices were up 16% in March from a year earlier, outpacing the broader 8.5% inflation rate during the period, itself the highest in four decades.

President Joe Biden and some congressional Democrats have targeted the four meatpacking companies as economic villains, arguing they are leveraging their market share to profiteer from the Covid pandemic and supply-chain shortages.

House Agriculture Committee Chairman David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, opened the hearing saying his panel would examine “serious allegations” about cattle and beef markets. He hinted at improprieties, saying one rancher who was supposed to testify at the hearing dropped out “due to intimidation and threats to his livelihood.”

Market Forces

But Tyson Foods CEO Donnie King said the surge in beef prices since the pandemic is driven by nothing more than “straightforward market forces.”

“Tyson does not set the prices for either the cattle we buy or the beef our customers purchase,” King told the panel in written testimony. “Instead, the prices are determined by supply and demand.”

Tyson Foods reported the profit margin from its beef segment hit 19% in its most recent quarterly results, for the period ended Jan. 1, up from 13% a year earlier. The company said margins would drop to more normal levels later this year.

Dave MacLellan, CEO of Cargill Inc., attributed higher beef prices to “labor constraints, transportation challenges and rising feed costs.”

Production slowdowns and labor shortages during and immediately after the pandemic led to a production backlog of approximately one million cattle, said Tim Klein, CEO of National Beef Packing Company. That “negatively impacted cattle prices in 2020 and for much of 2021 before being cleared,” he said.

A group of ranchers and cattle producers opened the hearing. They included Coy Young, a fourth-generation Missouri cattle farmer who said he’d considered killing himself as he was financially squeezed by falling prices for his livestock.

“The markets are so broken they’re breaking people, breaking them to the point of ending their own lives,” Young said.

Cattle producers’ share of the prices consumers pay for beef has recently rebounded a bit, to 39% in March, from as low as 31% in June 2020 when massive Covid-19 outbreaks slowed meatpacking plants during the early phases of the pandemic. But farmers’ share remains well below pre-pandemic levels, when it ranged between 60% annually in 1990 and 43% in 2019, according to USDA data.

Tyson Foods, Cargill, National Beef, and JBS SA, whose USA Holdings CEO Tim Schellpeper also testified, together slaughtered 85% of grain-fattened cattle used for steaks, roasts and other cuts of meat for consumers in 2018, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.