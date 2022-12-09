(Bloomberg) -- Major oil companies have engaged in greenwashing to obscure their long-term investments in fossil fuels and their failure to meaningfully reduce emissions, according to a memo released Friday by a US House committee.

The document, by Democrats on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, follows a months-long investigation into allegations that oil companies have been spreading climate disinformation and preventing action on climate change.

“The industry has no real plans to clean up its act and is barreling ahead with plans to pump more dirty fuels for decades to come,” said Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney in a statement. “Today’s new evidence makes clear that these companies know their climate pledges are inadequate, but are prioritizing Big Oil’s record profits over the human costs of climate change.”

In a statement, the American Petroleum Institute said the US natural gas and oil industry has contributed carbon dioxide emissions in the US.

“Our industry is focused on continuing to produce affordable, reliable energy while tackling the climate challenge, and any allegations to the contrary are false,” senior vice president Megan Bloomgren said.

