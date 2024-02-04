(Bloomberg) -- Hello, from Washington, where we’re talking about the latest updates on border legislation, the South Carolina primaries — and, of course, Taylor Swift. Here’s what you need to know for the week ahead.

The big Ukraine snub: The House of Representatives will vote to give $17.6 billion in aid to Israel next week, though the legislation excludes aid to Ukraine long sought after by many Senate Republicans and Democrats. House Speaker Mike Johnson said there’s no time to consider a package that combines funding to Ukraine and Israel with US-Mexico border security provisions. That proposal is set to be released soon by the Senate after lengthy negotiations.

The big(-ish) vote: President Joe Biden cruised to victory in South Carolina’s Democratic primary, a vote that tested his support among Black voters and independents — and will impact Nikki Haley’s push to defeat Donald Trump in the Republican contest in three weeks. With just over nine months to go until the 2024 election, Biden also took a swipe at Trump on Saturday ahead of polls closing, calling his likely rematch opponent “worse in terms of his behavior” than during the 2020 presidential campaign.

The big Middle East moment: US forces followed up strikes on Syria and Iraq with a new round of attacks against Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen, signaling that the Biden administration is willing to deepen US involvement in the region’s spreading conflict. The joint operation with the UK, backed by six other nations, targeted 36 Houthi sites at 13 locations in Yemen on Saturday. Iranian-backed Houthis vowed to respond to the airstrikes, saying the acts won’t pass “without response and punishment.”

The big rose-colored glasses: The S&P 500 Index has climbed in 13 of the last 14 weeks, its best stretch in nearly four decades. But February, historically one of the rockiest times of the year for US stocks, is never a sure thing. Some of Wall Street’s biggest optimists are worried the enthusiasm that drove the benchmark to all-time highs is sending a contrarian signal. The big oil outlook: Exxon Mobil and Chevron are generating returns not seen since their prime over a decade ago. They’ve given out a whopping $58.7 billion to shareholders last year and promise more to come in 2024, even if crude prices drop. And yet, they’re struggling to compete in a stock market beholden to Silicon Valley.

The big lull: After a slew of economic data including a high-profile monthly jobs report and the Fed’s first meeting of the year, the US has a comparably slower week ahead. The highlights: Chair Jerome Powell is set to appear tonight on CBS News’s 60 Minutes and the Institute for Supply Management will issue its services index on Monday. Economists project activity among service providers to have grown at a faster pace to start the year.

The big thought: The cloud of secrecy surrounding Elon Musk’s first Neuralink implementation creates an ethical problem, Bloomberg Opinion columnist F.D. Flam writes. Musk left out key details in his announcement, specifically by not disclosing what condition the person who received the implant suffered, how severe it was, how this patient gave consent, what benefit the doctors hoped to achieve or whether the implant helped the patient, writes Flam.

The big jetsetter: Swifties can sleep soundly tonight, it seems. Japan’s Embassy in Washington assures us that Taylor Swift should have no problem jetting across the globe to Las Vegas from her Tokyo concert to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play in the Super Bowl.Thanks for reading. Catch you next week.

