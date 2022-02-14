(Bloomberg) -- As the S&P 500 spent Monday struggling to rebound from last week’s loss, one options trader took on a big position that profits should the pain get much worse.

Through a series of trades, someone established a wager that the largest exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500 Index will fall below $370 by April 22, or down 16% from Friday’s close. It could fall further, the wager held, but not lower than $350, or almost 21% below Friday’s close. The trader spent about $2 million for 40,000 contracts in a strategy known as a put butterfly spread.

The trades, done shortly before 11 a.m. New York time, are more likely a hedge than a directional bet, two traders said. Yet between rising geopolitical uncertainty and concern that the Federal Reserve will raise rates at every meeting this year, the trades don’t seem too shocking. Strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. see policy makers raising interest rates seven times this year.

“With a potential negative outcome from extra Fed hikes, as well as other potential negative catalysts, this trade could be someone preparing for a gradual move significantly lower in the S&P,” said Michael Beth, director of equity and derivatives trading at WallachBeth Capital.

The trader bought the $350/$370 put spread, which was partly financed by the sale of a $350/$330 put spread. The trades marked the biggest put butterfly spread of the day. All told, about 5 million put contracts on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust traded on Monday.

Stocks faced another session of wild swings as traders assessed the latest geopolitical developments amid worries about a Fed policy mistake. The S&P 500 ended the day 0.4% lower, falling for the third straight session but closing off its intraday low.

