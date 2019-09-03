(Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson, Cardinal Health Inc. and other makers and distributors of opioid painkillers must face lawsuits claiming they banded together to wrongfully push sales of the addictive pills, a judge ruled as the first federal trial over the medicines looms next month.

U.S. District Judge Dan Polster ruled Tuesday that juries must decide whether to hold companies like pharmacy chain Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. liable for undertaking “coordinated efforts” to commit “unlawful acts” in the marketing, delivering and selling of opioids.

The ruling clears the way for J&J, Cardinal Health, Walgreens and other companies to face a federal court jury in Cleveland Oct. 21 on claims -- by more than 2,000 U.S. cities and counties – they fueled an opioid crisis that kills more than 100 Americans daily.

The companies were seeking to throw out the municipalities’ civil-conspiracy and other claims, but the judge refused. Based on the cities’ and counties evidence, “the court cannot conclude that no reasonable jury could find” opioid makers such as J&J and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd “entered into a conspiratorial agreement or malicious combination,” Polster wrote in a 10-page decision.

Local governments in hard-hit states including Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky have accused opioid makers, distributors and pharmacy chains of understating the risks of prescription opioids, overstating their benefits, failing to halt suspiciously large shipments, and ignoring red-flags about repeated retail sales.

The municipalities, along with nearly all the states, are seeking to hold the companies liable for billions of dollars spent dealing with the societal fallout from opioid addictions and overdoses. Some analysts say a final global settlement could cost the pharma firms more than $150 billion.

