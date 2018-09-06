(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Bloomberg Benchmark on Apple Podcasts

The auto industry, a critical piece of economies around the world, is being buffeted from all sides. Consumer tastes have shifted, forcing manufacturers to retool product lines. President Donald Trump is threatening tariffs on imported autos. And the move toward electric vehicles and autonomous cars could have profound implications for our world. Ellen Hughes-Cromwick of the University of Michigan, a former chief economist at Ford and the Commerce Department, discusses these topics with Bloomberg's Scott Lanman.

