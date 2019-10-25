(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi oversaw his final policy meeting before he steps down after eight years helping to run the euro area’s economy. Meantime, Latin America is back as a source of political risk for markets amid riots in Chile and an election in Argentina.

Here’s a collection of this week’s analysis and enterprise from Bloomberg Economics:

Three Words, 11 Million Jobs: Draghi’s Legacy for Euro AreaECB Dream of German Fiscal Firepower Effect Isn’t Really Proven

As Draghi steps down as president of the ECB, Fergal O’Brien and Jana Randow use charts to gauge the euro area’s performance on his watch and the legacy awaiting his successor, Christine Lagarde. Although Draghi has pushed for more budget spending by Germany, Catherine Bosley and Yuko Takeo explain why that may not be much of a boost for the broader region.

Political Risk Revived in Latin America as Protests SpreadHow Chile Went From an Economic Star to an Angry MessGlobal Insight: Lebanon today. Tomorrrow, Who? Charting Riot Risk

Chile became the latest Latin American nation to witness trouble on its streets. Juan Pablo Spinetto writes why the region is again a source of political risk in financial markets, while Sebastian Boyd diagnoses what’s going on in Chile. Economists Tom Orlik and Scott Johnson analyze where riots may blow up next after Chile and Lebanon.

Argentina’s Eyes Swing From Free Market to Protectionist Policies The Man Who Would Be Argentina’s President Terrifies InvestorsUnderstanding Debt, Default and the IMF in Argentina (Podcast)

Argentina is again at the eye of the Latin American storm in markets. Patrick Gillespie previews this weekend’s election, while the Stephanomics podcast with Stephanie Flanders and Bruce Douglas also take a snapshot of the country.

Saudi Job Revolution Needs a Tourism Boom That’s Hard to Deliver

Saudi Arabia is trying to juice its tourism sector in a bid to lower unemployment in a nation that’s home to increasing numbers of young people. Sarah Algethami and Abeer Abu Omar write about how it’s doing so.

With U.S. Help, Global Growth in 2020 May be Up From Dismal 2019China Braces for Sub-6% Economic Growth in Key Policy Meetings

Stephanie Flanders explains why there are still some reasons for optimism about the economic outlook for 2020. But our team in Beijing looks at how policy makers in China are bracing for growth to weaken below the 6% pace.

Trump’s Claim He Boosted Incomes $7,000 Differs From Actual DataTrump Irks Agency Behind the Jobs Report. Now Researchers Are Ready to WalkAmericans Are Unhappy at Work After Years of Economic Gains

Katia Dmitrieva, Reade Pickert and Jordan Fabian calculate that President Donald Trump is wrong to claim American incomes have skyrocketed during his presidency. Meantime, Katia also shows how the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics risks losing staff and Reade examines why workers are still not thrilled about their lives.

A Smuggler Describes How Children Die and He Gets Rich on Border

Nacha Cattan explains the business of people smuggling on the U.S.-Mexico border and why Trump’s crack down on illegal immigration isn’t enough to put even families off attempting to get into America.

