(Bloomberg) -- A sudden turnaround in Chinese internet stocks this week is fueling optimism that the worst of the yearlong rout may finally be over.

After Beijing vowed to keep stock markets stable and “rectify” issues related to internet platform companies as soon as possible, the Hang Seng Tech Index soared some 32% from a record low over two sessions. While the gauge pared some of those gains on Friday, optimism is growing, with Credit Suisse AG and HSBC Holdings Plc recommending investors look for stocks to buy in the sector.

That’s quite a u-turn in sentiment from earlier this week when JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts called those stocks “uninvestable.”

Indeed, the potential upside may be too hard to ignore. The equity risk premium, which measures the excess return that compensates investors for taking risks in an investment, is hovering near the highest since at least 2015 for Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., according to Bloomberg-compiled data.

“This is the time to put internet names back on the radar,” said Herald van der Linde, head of Asia Pacific equity strategy at HSBC. “This is the time to look at those with good cash generation and sound businesses and pick those up.”

Credit Suisse Committee Raises China, U.S. Stocks to Overweight

The easing of Beijing’s regulatory tone this week sparked a dramatic turnaround in investors’ attitude toward once-unloved technology giants in China. The fear of missing out on a rally driven by better regulatory clarity and extremely cheap valuations has lured investors. That’s after the sector lost more than 70% from peak to trough, a drawdown that’s similar to the 2000s dot-com crash.

The State Council comments shows “some of the worst-case scenarios are off the table,” Bernstein analysts including Robin Zhu wrote in a research note on Thursday. “We do not think that the sector is now ‘uninvestable’.”

After recent rally, the benchmark Hang Seng Tech Index is trading at almost equal to its book value, near a historical low level.

“Obviously Chinese growth is slowing like elsewhere in the world. But overall, these are still very viable, very strong, very healthy businesses,” said Ben Harburg, Beijing-based managing partner at Magic Stone Alternative Investment Ltd.

It won’t be all smooth sailing ahead, however. Morgan Stanley, which had been bearish about Chinese technology stocks from last year, warned that more fundamental signs will be needed to sustain the rally. They include a clearer exit strategy from China’s strict zero-Covid policy and easing geopolitical risks, strategists including Laura Wang wrote in note on Wednesday.

