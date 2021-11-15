(Bloomberg) -- Michael Burry is once again commenting on Elon Musk, saying that the Tesla Inc. CEO doesn’t need cash, he just wants to sell his company’s stock.

“He doesn’t need cash. He just wants to sell $TSLA,” the investor made famous in “The Big Short” film said in a tweet. He also tweeted a chart of Tesla’s share price -- last closed at $1,033.42 -- with an arrow pointing to when Musk said that the automaker’s stock was trading “too high.”

Burry has called out Musk multiple times in recent days, criticizing him over his comments on Rivian Automotive Inc. and saying that his personal loans were probably the reason he needed to sell stock.

