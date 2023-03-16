Big Solar Boom Is Coming for State That Doesn’t Have Much of It

(Bloomberg) -- Entergy Corp. is seeking approval to install more than 3.2 gigawatts of solar power in Louisiana, more than 11 times the amount that’s currently in service in the state.

The state is ranked 38th in the US for solar deployment, with 276 megawatts installed. Entergy said applications filed this month with the Louisiana Public Service Commission represent the Louisiana’s biggest-ever renewable energy expansion request, according to a statement.

Conservative US states are becoming more open to clean energy projects that deliver jobs and low-cost power now that renewables have become the cheapest new sources of electricity. Three gigawatts is comparable to three conventional nuclear reactors.

