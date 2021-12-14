As the Federal Reserve gets ready to wrap up its final meeting of the year, another report showing inflation running hot sank some of the most-expensive pockets of the stock market.

Revered by investors during the pandemic for their solid balance-sheets, megacap technology shares led a selloff on Tuesday. Sentiment soured, with major benchmarks slumping, on concern that a jump in both producer and consumer prices will put pressure on the Fed to be more aggressive. While officials have given no signals they would rush to tighten policy, a hasty shift is seen as the biggest downside risk for equities in 2022, according to an informal Bloomberg News survey of fund managers.

The Fed is expected to accelerate the tapering of its bond-buying program -- an action that would allow policy makers to begin increasing interest rates next year. The central has been under both public and political pressure to address decades-high inflation, but has to balance that with a mandate to ensure maximum employment.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed major U.S. stock indexes, with Microsoft Corp. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. slumping at least 2 per cent. Treasury 10-year yields climbed alongside the dollar. Bitcoin fluctuated in a very volatile session.

Comments:

“Anytime there’s a risk of easy money being taken away, that will result in some of these very expensive areas of the market to pull back,” said Megan Horneman, director of portfolio strategy at Verdence Capital Advisors.

“The pressure on the Fed to pick up the pace of tightening is only mounting. With higher prices permeating the marketplace, we could see a snowball effect when it comes to inflation challenges as more suppliers justify higher prices and more consumers begin to close their wallets,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial.

“The inflation trajectory remains worrisome. While we believe that price pressures will abate next year, the Fed is doing the prudent thing by tapering faster, so that it is well-positioned to hike rates if needed,” said Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

A Goldman Sachs Group Inc. basket of the 50 most-shorted stocks has plummeted back into a bear market for the first time since June, ringing up gains for traders who sell shares they’d borrowed in hopes of buying them back at lower prices. The renewed selloff in the more speculative corners of the market adds more evidence of a waning appetite to take risks as a new variant of the coronavirus spreads and the Fed zeroes in on fighting inflation.

Corporate highlights:

Elon Musk made more headway toward his pledge to sell 10 per cent of his Tesla Inc. stake, and it may have cost the carmaker its US$1 trillion valuation.

Boeing Co. received 109 gross orders for 737 Max airliners last month, bringing its sales tally for the narrow-body jets to 692 this year, according to the planemaker’s website.

3M Co. agreed to separate its food-safety business and join it with Neogen Corp. in a deal that would value the combined company at about US$9.3 billion.

Elsewhere, oil fell as the International Energy Agency said the global market has returned to surplus with the omicron variant curbing international travel.

Here are some key events this week:

China releases November industrial output, retail sales data, Wednesday.

Fed rate decision, Wednesday.

U.S. business inventories, retail sales, empire manufacturing, Wednesday.

BOE rate decision, Thursday.

ECB rate decision, Thursday.

U.S. housing starts, initial jobless claims, industrial production, Thursday.

BOJ monetary policy decision, Friday.

S&P Dow Jones Indices quarterly rebalance effective after markets close, Friday.

“Quadruple witching” day in the U.S. market, when options and futures on indexes and equities expire, Friday.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1 per cent as of 2:24 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.5 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.9 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to US$1.1260

The British pound was little changed at US$1.3221

The Japanese yen fell 0.2 per cent to 113.74 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.44 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.37 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 0.72 per cent

Commodities