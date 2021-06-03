Megacap technology stocks led U.S. equities higher and the dollar fell after a pickup in hiring last month bolstered confidence in the economy, while a strong rise in hourly wages added to inflation worries.

The Nasdaq 100 climbed the most among the major indexes and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields fell below 1.6 per cent after employers added 559,000 jobs last month, just below the average forecast. Investors are assessing what the report means for the strength of the economy and the Federal Reserve’s next steps with monetary policy.

Bitcoin fell for the first time in three days after a tweet from Elon Musk appeared to hint at a potential split between the Tesla Inc. CEO and the cryptocurrency. Crypto-exposed stocks including Coinbase Global Inc. also slumped. Information-technology stocks rose the most among the major S&P 500 industry groups, putting the broader index on track for a second weekly advance.

With stocks largely tranquil of late, traders are assessing Friday’s data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s next moves with regards to interest rates and asset purchases. Strong services figures on Thursday highlighted the rapid recovery in business activity, as the world’s largest economy rebounds from the pandemic.

“This is the second month in a row where the number has missed,” Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance, said after the jobs report. “This month the expectations were even lower, but we still missed. The short-term result is that the bond market will likely stay stable as there is less fear that the Fed will have their hand forced and the spillover effects should be a relatively stable stock market.”

Elsewhere, the Stoxx Europe 600 Index pared an earlier advance to trade modestly higher. Asia shares were mixed, as China’s markets weathered President Joe Biden’s order amending a ban on U.S. investment in Chinese companies. The order named 59 firms with ties to the country’s military or in the surveillance industry, including Huawei Technologies Co.

Crude oil edged up, with prices set for a second weekly advance. The Bloomberg Commodity Index traded near a six-year high.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent as of 10:33 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.6 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5 per cent

The euro rose 0.4 per cent to US$1.2177

The British pound rose 0.6 per cent to US$1.4190

The Japanese yen rose 0.8 per cent to 109.38 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 1.57 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.21 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79 per cent

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.7 per cent to US$69 a barrel

Gold futures rose 1.1 per cent to US$1,894 an ounce