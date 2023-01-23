U.S. stocks advanced, with the earnings season for the most-influential segment of the US equity market about to get underway.

Tech giants from Microsoft Corp. to Intel Corp. and Tesla Inc. are due to report results this week, and the numbers will serve as a test of the more than 10 per cent surge in the S&P 500 since mid-October. The tech sector has faced a reckoning over the past year, with megacaps like Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. announcing job cuts to lower costs. Spotify Technology SA climbed on plans to slash about 6 per cent of its workforce.

The improving sentiment toward U.S. equities is at odds with a backdrop of weakening economic data and earnings, said Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson. His view is as a warning sign after the recent rally in the S&P 500, with the gauge looking expensive compared with historical levels as earnings estimates have been falling for months.

From a technical perspective, the benchmark is looking increasingly trapped between two trend lines as it struggles between a short-term bullish impulse that began in October and the longer-term bearish picture amid recession risks. A breakout from this triangle looks imminent and can determine the short-term direction of the market’s next leg.

“With the S&P 500 trading at almost 18x forward earnings and 2.3x sales, this does not leave a lot of leeway for disappointments,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “With long-term interest rates still trading twice as high as they were at this time last year, it’s going to be tough for the markets to rally much more than they already have if earnings estimates for 2023 come down.”

As the Federal Reserve enters the blackout period ahead of its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting, markets have priced in a smaller — and more traditional — 25-basis-point hike. Even as several officials say rates must peak above 5 per cent and stay higher for longer, markets remain skeptical. They still don’t believe policymakers will go above 5 per cent, and they see the Fed cutting rates aggressively by the end of the year, according to Anna Wong at Bloomberg Economics.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she’s encouraged by progress on inflation, with energy prices and supply-chain issues easing across the globe even as the U.S. labor market remains strong.

Key events this week:

PMIs for U.S., euro area, UK, Japan, Tuesday

Richmond Fed Manufacturing, Tuesday

ECB President Christine Lagarde delivers a video message on “the euro as a guarantee of resilience,” Tuesday

U.S. MBA mortgage applications, Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing activity, Wednesday

U.S. fourth-quarter GDP, new home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

U.S. personal income/spending, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, pending home sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent as of 9:47 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2 per cent

The MSCI World index rose 0.3 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro was little changed at US$1.0854

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.2345

The Japanese yen fell 0.9 per cent to 130.73 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.1 per cent to US$22,837.19

Ether fell 0.2 per cent to US$1,625.49

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.52 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.20 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.37 per cent

Commodities