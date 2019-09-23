(Bloomberg) -- An effort led by Facebook Inc., Microsoft Corp., Twitter Inc. and Google’s YouTube to fight terrorist abuse of their platforms will be restructured as an independent organization, the group said.

The Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism, created in 2017, said Monday it will hire an executive director and staff with the aim of increasing cooperation among its companies and with government agencies in the battle against violent extremism. The organization, funded by industry contributions, has been run by a rotating chair drawn from one of the four founding companies.

Group members are meeting Monday with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the United Nations General Assembly to discuss steps taken since the Christchurch Call to Action -- a pledge to limit violence after fatal mosque shootings in the country in March were live-streamed on Facebook, and the video was re-shared across several sites.

Through the GIFCT, tech companies have collaborated on tools to prevent and respond to terrorist and violent extremist content, and funded counter-terrorism research. Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft’s LinkedIn and Facebook’s WhatsApp have joined the effort, the group said in a blog post.

Last week, representatives from Facebook, Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Twitter testified before Congress about their efforts to remove violent content. On Friday, multiple outlets reported that videos of the Christchurch attack could still be found on Facebook.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kiley Roache in New York at kroache@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jillian Ward at jward56@bloomberg.net, Andrew Pollack, Alistair Barr

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.